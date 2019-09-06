Controversial Israeli televangelist Benny Hinn, known for his massive “healing crusades" and also associated with what has become known as prosperity gospel, has announced that he is undergoing a correction of his theology that made him and his family millions.





In a Facebook live broadcast with his followers, Benny Hinn who has been an advocate of obtaining blessings through sowing of seeds, faithful payments of tithes and offerings, delivered a full-throated rejection of the practice.





He further stated that he will never ask for $1,000 or whatever amount again because he thinks the Holy Ghost is just fed up with it. Revealing that some Pastors may not invite him to their churches again to preach and raise money for "church projects", Benny added that the Gospel “is not for sale.”





“I’m sorry to say that prosperity has gone a little crazy and I’m correcting my own theology and you need to all know it. Because when I read the Bible now, I don’t see the Bible in the same eyes I saw 20 years ago,” Hinn said as his followers rejoiced.





“I think it’s an offense to the Lord, it’s an offense to say give $1,000. I think it’s an offense to the Holy Spirit to place a price on the Gospel. I’m done with it. I will never again ask you to give $1,000 or whatever amount, because I think the Holy Ghost is just fed up with it.





“Did you hear me?” Hinn asked as his audience responded affirmatively in high spirits.





“I think it hurts the Gospel, so I’m making this statement for the first time in my life and frankly, I don’t care what people think about me anymore,” he continued.





“When they invite me to telethons I think they will not like me anymore. Because when you look at the word of God … if I hear one more time, break the back of debt with $1,000, I’m gonna rebuke them. I think that’s buying the Gospel. That’s buying the blessing. That’s grieving the Holy Spirit. … If you are not giving because you love Jesus, don’t bother giving,” Hinn argued. “I think giving has become such a gimmick; it’s making me sick to my stomach.”









