Despite the proscription of their activities in Nigeria, members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria otherwise known as Shi'ites, staged a peaceful protest in Maitama, Abuja today Tuesday September 24th.

The protesting Shi'ites are demanding the unconditional release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky as well as his wife Zeenat. El-Zakzaky has been in detention since December 2015 after members of his sect clashed with men of the Nigerian Army in Zaria, Kaduna state.





In July, the activities of the sect was proscribed following a deadly clash between them and the Police. The clash resulted in the death of a Corps member serving with Channels TV, Precious Owolabi, as well as a Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, FCT Command, DCP Usman A.K Umar.









