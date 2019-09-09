Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Ukraine head coach Andriy Shevchenko has stated that he will make changes in his starting line-up from the set that defeated Lithuania 3-0 for the international friendly encounter against the Super Eagles.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tuesday’s encounter at the Dnipro Arena would be the first meeting between both countries at the senior level.Shevchenko’s side defeated Lithuania 3-0 in their European Championship qualifier in Vilnius on Saturday.“We will look at the reaction of the players.“Still, the coverage was completely different. We will analyze how the muscles of the players react,” Shevchenko stated in an interview published on the official website of Ukraine Football Federation (UFF).“After our training in Dnipro, we will decide on the players that will take to the field.“I have the opportunity to give playing time to those players that did not play against Lithuania. I think you’ll see more of these names in the lineup.Meanwhile, the Ukraine national team will have an open training session this Monday which will be open to media and fans.