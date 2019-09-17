



Senator Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central at the National Assembly, on Tuesday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for setting up a fresh Economic Advisory Council.





The former lawmaker, however, pointed out that the team will function to the benefit of Nigerians if only their advice is tolerated by the Buhari government.





Buhari, on Monday, constituted an Economic Advisory Council (EAC), dissolving the previous one led by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The Presidency had said that the new team is made up of the following: Prof. Doyin Salami – Chairman; Dr. Mohammed Sagagi – Vice-Chairman; Prof. Ode Ojowu – Member; Dr. Shehu Yahaya – Member; Dr. Iyabo Masha – Member; Prof. Chukwuma Soludo – Member; Mr. Bismark Rewane – Member; Dr. Mohammed Adaya Salisu – Secretary (Senior Special Assistant to the President, Development Policy).





In reaction, Senator Sani tweeted, saying instituting a new “EAC, [is] a good step if their advice would be taken or their truth tolerated; Next should be Security advisory Council.”

