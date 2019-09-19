Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Soulful singer, Lami Phillips has lamented over how male show promoters discriminate over female singers in the Nigerian music industry.Phillips added that women also have talents too.Speaking in a chat with LITV, she said:” Shame on the men who put up the shows and don’t realize you can have five women and one man. My point is that we have talent,” Lami noted.Asked If female artistes support one another, she said:”We women we’re perpetually putting each other down. We don’t gas each other up when we’re doing the right thing. We see beauty the wrong way, meanwhile people are trying to look like us.”Lami also added that entertainers experience a lot of social pressure.“You know, when you’re an artist or a public figure, people have opinions about what you should do, how you should look, what you should sing, what you should wear, and all of that stuff.”