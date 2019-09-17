Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

An unknown number of persons have been reportedly abducted by gunmen around the Uvwiamuge axis of the Ughelli/Agbarho section of the East-West road in Ughelli North council area of Delta State.It was learnt that the incident, which took all of 30 minutes, occurred about 6:40pm on Monday.Some persons, including the Personal Assistant to the Bishop of Flock of Christ Mission, Simeon Okah, were abducted at the same spot nearly two months back.They were released after paying undisclosed sums as ransom.Witnesses said the hoodlums, who were about 20, only fled the scene after a gun battle with policemen.According to them, at least eight persons were kidnapped by the armedBut some commuters claimed that only four people were abducted by the gunmen and led through the thick bush along the highway.Several vehicles were said to have been abandoned by motorists while others reversed to avoid being victims.No fewer than 30 police officers were sighted at the scene after the ordeal.Police Commissioner, Mr Adeyinka Adeleke, confirmed the incident, adding that investigation is already ongoing.However, he stated that only one person was kidnapped, as his men stepped in timely to save the situation.