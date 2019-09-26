Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Suspected kidnappers reportedly shot at an Abuja bound vehicle killing all occupants in Gegu, Koton-Karfi Council Area of Kogi State, while others escaped with bullet wounds.The abductors were said to have laid siege to Abuja bound vehicles, killing all occupants of a car coming from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, while all occupants of a Toyota Camry car coming from Ibadan to Abuja who tried to escape from the scene sustained various degrees of injuries.One of the lucky escapees, who narrated his ordeal, told newsmen that the incident occurred about 5.58pm.One of the victims, together with four other occupants of the Toyota Camry were coming from Ibadan to Abuja when they cited some young men about two kilometres ahead in military camouflage with black mask stopping vehicles.According to him, some of the occupants of the vehicles that were stopped were ordered into the bush, adding that a car coming from Port Harcourt on sighting them, tried to escape but was shot, which led to deflation of its tyres, while the car somersaulted killing all occupants.“At this point, we sensed that were kidnappers, our driver then engaged the reverse gear and they started firing our car. The driver was hit on the shoulder, while the man at the back seat was hit on the head,” he said.The escapees said that they drove to the Gegu Police Station, whose officers visited the scene and arranged for their conveyance to the Kotin-Karfe General Hospital from where they were taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja.He said the driver was referred to National Hospital, Abuja while the occupants of the back seat who sustained bullet wounds on their heads were referred to the University College Hospital, Ibadan to have the bullets removed.The Police Extract diary on the incident indicated that the victims were travelling from Ibadan in a Toyota Camry car when they ran into kidnappers at Gegu-Beki.State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Busari, who confirmed the incident, said he received a report on it, saying an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) from Edo State was killed and that investigation had commenced.