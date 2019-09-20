



A shooting in Columbia Heights that left one man dead Thursday night, is being investigated by the police.

Five men and one woman were shot in the incident that occurred in the 1300 block of Columbia Road NW, about 2 km from the White House, at around 10:06 p.m. .





One of the men has been pronounced dead. The five other victims have been transported to local hospitals.

