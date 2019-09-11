



A security guard has allegedly killed his Lebanese boss, Bassan Khodari, at his apartment in the Apapa area of Lagos state.





Remains of the Lebanese were reportedly retrieved from a septic tank in the apartment on Tuesday.





According to residents, the Lebanese returned to Lagos on Monday from a trip to Abuja and found the guard and his friends stealing his property.





Khodari was said to have confronted the guard for bringing his friends to loot his property while he was away. This was said to have led to an argument between the duo.

Khodari’s body was found the next day after his disappearance was reported at the area ‘B’ command in the state.





The suspect was also reported to have fled the apartment.





Speaking on the matter, Bala Elkana, command spokesperson, confirmed that some suspects have been arrested, while investigation is ongoing.





He added that the police is on the trail of the key suspect.





“We are trailing the key suspect. Some persons have been arrested and an investigation is ongoing. I cannot give you further details so that we do not jeopardise investigation,” Elkana said.





