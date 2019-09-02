Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has disclaimed as fake a Facebook account set up in his name, which displays his picture, and warns members of the public against being deceived by scammers.Fashola, who had on several occasions in the past disclaimed such fake accounts, reiterated that his verified Facebook account remained Babatunde Fashola.With several such accounts reported and deleted in the past, the latest addition to the fake accounts set up in the former Lagos State governor’s name had the user name: Fashola Raji Fashola, and the scammers wrote that the Federal Government was giving out the sum of N700,000 to youths and young adults to enable them pay school fees, set up business outfits and invest in business ventures, among others.The publication written in very poor English by the scammers read in part, “All the Nigeria Citozings of All the and Local Government in Nigeria Are Beneficiary of the Federal Government Money Enpwoerment to Empower the Youth to Pay There School. Adult to do Business Etc. Contact Number 08035339533).“Good News…To All Nigeria Youth and Adult… Federal Government is Giving Out N700,000 Free Cash Transfer To All To Empower the Youth Further Their Educations, Open Good Business and Learn Good Works. Call Mr. Adebayo Kola, the Federal Government Cashier on 09035339533. All the Nigerian Citizens of All the States and Local Governments…”According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Communications, Mr Hakeem Bello, the minister described as unfortunate the fact that despite repeated warnings and disclaimers, certain unscrupulous elements still engage in the act of defrauding unsuspecting members of the public through different social media platforms falsely linked to him.The call, he said, coming for the umpteenth time, had become necessary in view of the increasing activities of the scammers.Advising members of the public to always clarify with the appropriate agencies of government at all levels before engaging in any dealings with people purportedly working for them, the statement urged Nigerians to report to law enforcement agencies so that those involved in the nefarious acts could be brought to justice.