The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Ferdi Moolman, has said that everyone has a right to a world where their rights and freedoms are respected.



He said individuals have the right to live and earn a living freely, safely and protected by the law.

Moolman tweeted this statement on Tuesday via the South African entity’s verified Twitter handle, @MTNNG.

The tweet is coming in the wake of social media outcry against perceived xenophobia attacks against Nigerians living in South Africa.

