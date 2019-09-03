Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Ferdi Moolman, has said that everyone has a right to a world where their rights and freedoms are respected.He said individuals have the right to live and earn a living freely, safely and protected by the law.Moolman tweeted this statement on Tuesday via the South African entity’s verified Twitter handle, @MTNNG.The tweet is coming in the wake of social media outcry against perceived xenophobia attacks against Nigerians living in South Africa.See the full statement as tweeted: