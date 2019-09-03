The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Ferdi Moolman, has said that everyone has a right to a world where their rights and freedoms are respected.
He said individuals have the right to live and earn a living freely, safely and protected by the law.
Moolman tweeted this statement on Tuesday via the South African entity’s verified Twitter handle, @MTNNG.
The tweet is coming in the wake of social media outcry against perceived xenophobia attacks against Nigerians living in South Africa.
See the full statement as tweeted:
September 3, 2019
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.