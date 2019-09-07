Controversial on-air personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze has called on the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, to start arresting people praying for their enemies to die.





Daddy Freeze, on his Instagram page, said praying for enemies to die should be classified as suicide.





According to him, SARS should arrest such people and begin charging them to court for attempted suicide.





He wrote: “In Nigeria, praying for enemies to die should be classified as suicide, we are, by a wide margin, our own enemies.

“SARS needs to start arresting people praying for their enemies to die by fire and begin charging them for attempted suicide.”

