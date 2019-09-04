



Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Wednesday condemned the reprisal attack on some businesses believed to be owned by South Africans in Nigeria.





Sanwo-Olu vowed to deal with troublemakers exploiting the ongoing xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa to foment trouble in the state.





The governor said he would not condone violence of any form on innocent residents and businesses in the state by any person or group.





Nigerianeye had yesterday reported renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Against this backdrop, some aggrieved youths had attacked some businesses believed to be owned by South Africans in Lagos and other states of the country.





However, Sanwo-Olu, who faulted the reprisal attacks, said such action those not reflect the true identity of Nigerians.





Sanwo-Olu stated this at the launch of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) Women Fund and Presentation of Cheques at LTV Blueroof in Ikeja area of the state.





According to Sanwo-Olu: “The attack in Lagos does not reflect or determines who we are or stand for as Lagosians and Nigerian.





“We have watched the disturbing videos of attacks and vandalism against Nigerian nationals and their businesses in South Africa.





“This precipitated strong reactions by some Nigerians who chose to vent their anger on investments of South Africans in Lagos yesterday.





“As a Government, we condemn the violence visited on innocent people by the hoodlums who attacked Shoprite and other business interests owned by South Africans in Lagos.





“We cannot attempt to find a solution to a criminality by committing criminality. This is not part of our values as Nigerians.





“Therefore, I wish to state categorically that Lagos will remain safe for all Nigerian citizens and law-abiding foreign nationals who are here for business.





“We will not condone any act that can lead to breakdown of law and order.”

