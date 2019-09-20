



The second batch of returnees who arrived from South Africa on Wednesday got phones bundled with SIMs and airtime from Airtel Nigeria.





The company said said the donation was a measure to assist the returnees settle down as well as help them make instant connection with their loved ones, family members and friends across the country.





Segun Ogunsanya, chief executive officer, Airtel Nigeria, expressed hope that the gesture would help them reconnect with their family and assist them in settling down to life at home.





“It is a token of our affection, love and support for our fellow countrymen who are just coming out of a difficult situation,” he said.

“It is our Airtel is committed to supporting laudable causes that will inspire and uplift more Nigerians. We are pleased to identify with the returnees and to help make them feel at home after what they have passed through.”





The Airtel team was at the Airport to welcome the second batch of returnees as well as perform the customary SIM card registration exercise in fulfilment of the Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC) guidelines on owning a phone line.





Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman/chief executive officer of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, commended Airtel for extending a helping hand to the returnees, asking other corporate organisations to emulate the telco in helping the returnees settle down to life in their home country.





“Airtel has always taken proactive steps to help returnees. When we had returnees from Libya, Airtel was on hand to offer support; and now, they are offering similar support to the South African returnees. Aside these, they are also partnering with the Commission to further help Nigerians in the Diaspora. I commend Airtel for taking these fine steps,” she said.





One of the returnees, Olasukanmi Obadina, was full of praises for Airtel as he commended the telco for showing love and care.





“Airtel’s action is really thoughtful considering all that we have been through. I am really encouraged by the love and support Airtel has extended to me and other returnees,” he said.





