It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe (1/2) — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) September 6, 2019

Robert Mugabe, former president of Zimbabwe, has died.He died in Singapore aged 95 after battling ill health.Emmerson Mnangagwa, president of Zimbabwe, tweeted about the demise of Mugabe on Friday morning.“It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe,” he tweeted.“Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”Mugabe had been president of the southern country since 1980 before being ousted from power after a military coup in 2017.More to follow…