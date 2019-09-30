



The house of representatives committee on defence has asked security agencies to ensure they live up to expectations in tackling insecurity in the country.





In a statement issued on Sunday, Babajimi Benson, the committee chairman, said both security agencies and lawmakers must work together so as not to fail Nigerians.





He said while the lower legislative chamber is ready to provide all necessary support such as the recent special funding approved for the security agencies, the latter must in turn be open in its operations.





Benson, who represents Ikorodu federal constituency, said the committee is ready to work to ensure accountability in government spending in the area of security.

“We are here to work for Nigerians, to ensure the protection of their lives and property. Of course, the security of the people is paramount, that is why we call on the security agencies to cooperate with us,” he said.





“On our part, we will work assiduously to ensure that all the operational needs of the security agencies are met through adequate budgetary provisions. This is a new era, and Nigerians will not accept anything less than good results from us all.





“We are not unmindful of the enormous tasks ahead of us and the high expectations of Nigerians on us. We have no reason not to deliver. We must get things right as far as security is concerned in this country.





“I therefore enjoin all the security agencies under the House Committee on Defence to be up and doing. They should be as open as possible to us as parliamentarians, and we would do the same to them.”





He added the lawmakers will ensure adequate oversight especially regarding the 2019 budget “so that we can evaluate the progress of work and come up with the necessary ways of improving things as we prepare to receive the 2020 budget”.





