The House of Representatives on Tuesday mandated its Committee on Environment to investigate the circumstances surrounding the non- implementation of plastic policy of the Federal Government with a view to ensuring the reduction of nylon and plastic pollution on the society.The House further urged the Federal Ministry of Environment to carry out a sustainable campaign on the dangers of nylon and plastic wastes and to as a matter of urgency initiate a programme for collection and recycling of plastic wastes across the country.These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion titled: “Need to Curtail Nylon and Plastic Pollution” moved by Hon Chukwuka Umeoji (APGA, Anambra) on the floor of the House.Umeoji while debating the motion noted that over 15% of solid wastes generated in major cities across the country are from nylons and plastics.He further noted that due to inadequate supply of drinking water in most homes, most households resort to sachet water thereby generating large volume of wastes.He expressed concerns that the burning of nylons and plastics wastes cause air pollution due to the release of poisonous gases into the air which jeopardize public health and deplete ozone layer.The lawmaker also noted and informed the House that organic waste poses a lesser hazard to the environment due to it’s easy decomposition while organic wastes like nylon and plastics constitutes serious environmental hazards because it takes more than 30 years for them to decompose.Consequently, the House presided by the Deputy Speaker Hon. Idris Wase put it to a voice vote and it was unanimously adopted the lawmkers.He thereafter mandated the Committee on Environment to investigate the matter and report back to the House in four weeks for further legislative actions.