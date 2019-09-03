The house of representatives may reconvene for one day to address the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.





Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker, said this on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.





He said he was cutting short his trip to Tanzania to meet with the leadership of the house to consider reconvening for one day over the recent killing of citizens in South Africa.





The lower legislative chamber embarked on a recess in July, and it is expected to resume later this month.

Will be cutting short my trip to Tanzania for the 50th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference @CPA_Secretariat and will be leaving today, for the leadership of the @HouseNGR to consider cutting short the recess and reconvening for one day to address the killings of Nigerians in SA

— Femi Gbajabiamila (@femigbaja) September 3, 2019

Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs, had described the attacks as ”sickening”.





The federal government summoned Bobby Moroe, South Africa’s high commissioner to Nigeria over the latest attacks.





On Sunday, South Africans entered the streets, raiding Nigerian shops and targeting foreign nationals for attacks.





This happened a few days after President Muhammadu Buhari met with Cyril Ramaphosa, South African president, who assured the Nigerian president of ending the menace.





Buhari is expected to visit South Africa later in the month to address the issues affecting citizens in South Africa.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday