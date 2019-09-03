 Reps may reconvene for one day to address attacks on Nigerians in South Africa | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The house of representatives may reconvene for one day to address the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker, said this on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

He said he was cutting short his trip to Tanzania to meet with the leadership of the house to consider reconvening for one day over the recent killing of citizens in South Africa.

The lower legislative chamber embarked on a recess in July, and it is expected to resume later this month.
Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs, had described the attacks as ”sickening”.

The federal government summoned Bobby Moroe, South Africa’s high commissioner to Nigeria over the latest attacks.

On Sunday, South Africans entered the streets, raiding Nigerian shops and targeting foreign nationals for attacks.

This happened a few days after President Muhammadu Buhari met with Cyril Ramaphosa, South African president, who assured the Nigerian president of ending the menace.

Buhari is expected to visit South Africa later in the month to address the issues affecting citizens in South Africa.




