The House of Representatives Ad hoc committee investigating abandoned projects across the country from 2019-till date has summoned the Governor of Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele and Acting Chairman of Niger Delta Development Commission
Also invited are former ministers of Niger Delta, Managing Directors of NDDC.
The ad-hoc committee chaired by Mr. Nicholas Ossai from Delta state had invited the aforementioned but they failed to appear before it during the committee public hearing held today.
Details later…
