Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Fresh report reaching us at the moment has it that Mrs. Busola Dakolo, the wife of gospel musician, Timi Dakolo, who recently accused famous COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo of rape, is currently in a face-up with the accused at the police headquarters in Abuja.Though the details of the meeting are yet to be known, there are signs that it’s part of the investigation process.It would be recalled that the pastor was interrogated for hours last week, and this could also be the continuity of the investigation.Dakolo alleged that the cleric raped her when she was a teenager in her parents’ home in Ilorin, Kwara State.Details soon…