The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has replied the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, over the allegation of corruption he leveled against it.





The BoT had set up set up a committee to investigate issues surrounding Godwin Ndudi Elumelu's emergence as the minority leader of the House of Reps against the choice of the leadership of the PDP, which favoured another Rep member, Kingsley Chinda.





However, Governor Wike who was also opposed to Elumelu’s emergence accused the committee members of bowing to corrupt influences with the view to padding their report to favour Elumelu.

The BoT committee, which was set up on July 9, was headed by Iyorchia Ayu. Other members are Senator David Mark, Senator Adolphus Wabara, Senator Ibrahim Mantu and Austin Opara.





All the committee members are members of the BoT.

Reacting to Wike's allegation, the chairman of the BoT, Senator Walid Jubril, said the mere submission of a report by the committee did not imply issuing a clean bill of health to Elumelu and other Rep members who turned against the party’s choice, The Nation reports.





He also challenged any member of the party with proof of allegations against any member of the committee to speak out instead of casting aspersions on the members.





Jubril said the board will meet on Thursday, September 19, to deliberate on the committee’s report and take a decision.





“I will not condemn any member of the committee without any proof of evidence of corruption. I challenge anybody anywhere to provide proof of the allegations of corruption.





“He who alleges must show evidence of corruption. It is not enough to accuse anyone of any wrong doing. I call on anyone; both party members and non-party members to come forward with evidence of corruption and you will see what the BoT will do,” he said.





The BoT chairman urged aggrieved party members to take advantage of the existing internal conflict resolution mechanism to table their grievances, instead of spreading unfounded allegations.

