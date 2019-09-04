The World Economic Forum (WEF) scheduled to begin in South Africa from Wednesday September 4, will go on without the President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, President of DR Congo Felix Tshisekedi and the President of Malawi Peter Mutharika as they've all withdrawn from the event.
The African leaders withdrew from the three-day event holding in Capetown after the xenophobic attacks launched by South Africans against foreigners especially Nigerians.
Zimbabwean media personality, Josey Mahachie also confirmed that the Zambian National team cancelled its friendly match with South Africa, citing security concerns.
