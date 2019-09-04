 Presidents Paul Kagame, Felix Tshisekedi and Peter Mutharika withdraw from World Economic Forum holding in South Africa | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Presidents Paul Kagame, Felix Tshisekedi and Peter Mutharika withdraw from World Economic Forum holding in South Africa

10:05 AM 0
A+ A-
Xenophobia: Presidents Paul Kagame, Felix Tshisekedi and Peter Mutharika withdraw from World Economic Forum holding in South Africa

The World Economic Forum (WEF) scheduled to begin in South Africa from Wednesday September 4, will go on without the President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, President of DR Congo  Felix Tshisekedi and the President of Malawi Peter Mutharika as they've all withdrawn from the event.

The African leaders withdrew from the three-day event holding in Capetown after the xenophobic attacks launched by South Africans against foreigners especially Nigerians.

Zimbabwean media personality, Josey Mahachie also confirmed that the Zambian National team cancelled its friendly match with South Africa, citing security concerns. 


She tweeted;

Breaking News

Rwanda@PaulKagame

DRC@FelixUdps
Malawi @ProfMutharika
Withdraw from The World Economic Forum to be held in Capetown South Africa. On another note :Zambia cancels soccer friendly match with Bafana Bafana in SA





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top