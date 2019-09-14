



Mustapha Salihu, the National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Northwest, on Friday told the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, that he was deceived by scammers into believing that there was an INEC server used to transmit the results of the election.





He described the Presidential Election Petition tribunal’s verdict on Atiku’s suit as a victory for Nigeria and the Nigerian people and not for APC alone.





Mustapha said that it was clear that there was no such server recognised by law anywhere.





The politician spoke to newsmen in Abuja at the end of a meeting of stakeholders of the party from Adamawa State.

According to him, those who made Atiku believe the claim of the existence of a server succeeded in scamming him.





He added, “Some people robbed them [PDP and Atiku], took their money, telling them there was INEC server somewhere when that was not true.





“Even though their lawyers did a good job trying to present their case, it was dismissed because there was no substance.





“We have now done away with the distractions and this government is going to deliver the dividends of democracy and the next level is assured.





“The outcome of the tribunal is something that was expected.





“All the grounds canvassed by the opposition are frivolous because you cannot say that an army general who served as a commanding officer, Head of State, Minister and President of Federal Republic of Nigeria for four years does not have credentials.”

