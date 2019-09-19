



The Presidency has dismissed claims that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had been sidelined following President Muhammadu Buhari’s inauguration of an Economic Advisory Team (EAC) to replace the Economic Management Team (EMT).





While the EMT was headed by Osinbajo, the newly constituted EAC will report directly to President Buhari.





Speaking as a guest on Channels TV’s Politics Today, on Wednesday, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said all that the president had done particularly this week was just to “tweak governance and get the best for Nigerians”.





He also maintained that the presidency remains one and that there’s been too much suspicion and different kinds of inferences which he believes are only aimed at driving a wedge between both the President and the Vice President.

“The Vice President is the number two man in the country. The new economic advisory body can also relate with the Vice President as necessary.





“It’s just some Nigerians who want to drive a wedge between the President and the VP, that read meanings into everything and insinuate but there’s no need for that,” he said.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday