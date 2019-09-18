Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

A lady identified as Ijeoma Ejiofor has shared her experience with a suspicious customer who might have been the serial killer being hunted in Port Harcourt.The people of Port Harcourt are currently living in fear for their lives after a serial killer taking the lives of ladies at different hotels emerged.According to Ejiofor, a suspicious customer chatted her up to ask about some of the products she sells. She noted that she had been excited about the fact that her business was taking off.Ejiofor explained that the customer requested an item to be brought to her, and they both agreed to meet up at a hotel lobby.However, on getting there, the customer asked her to bring the item to a hotel room and she refused. She noted that she could hear a man's voice talking to the customer through the phone.Read post below: