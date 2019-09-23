The Osun state police command says it has rescued four passengers who were kidnapped by gunmen on Sunday in the state.





The gunmen were said to have attacked a commercial bus in Ajeoku village, Obokun local government area of the state, abducting some passengers.





Speaking on Monday, Sade Odoro, the police spokesperson, said the police have rescued four of the kidnapped passengers.





She, however, said she cannot confirm if the attack was carried out by herdsmen, adding that there are ongoing efforts to rescue the remaining victim.





“We cannot confirm if the attack was carried out herdsmen. But our men made efforts to rescue the victims from the kidnappers,” she said.





“One person missed his way during the rescue. Meanwhile, intensive search for him continues.”





In February, a member of staff of Bowen University was shot and two persons were kidnapped by gunmen along Iwo-Osogbo road while returning from work.





In May, Yinka Adegbehingbe, a professor at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, was kidnapped by gunmen along Ife-Ibadan expressway.





A month after, gunmen suspected to be bandits, killed Adenipekun Ademiju, a worker in the Atakumosa west local government area of the state, while travelling on the same road.





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday