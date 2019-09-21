Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Borno State Police Command on Friday paraded four suspected Boko Haram members and 70 other persons for crimes committed in the troubled state.Among the crimes committed were cattle rustling, abortion and robbery.The Borno State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu, while parading the suspects, said, “On 29/8/2019 at about 0800hours, one Adamu Ali, alias Awari, ‘m’ of Biu town, a cattle dealer, was arrested by the command’s operatives at Biu while in possession of one cow which was among the over three hundred cows rustled from one Ali Muhammadu by suspected members of the Boko Haram sect between July/August 2017 in Damboa LGA.He also said that “on 12/9/2019 at about 1600hours, one Abubakar Mustapha ‘m’ of Bulabulin Ngarnam strongly suspected to be a member of the Boko Haram sect was arrested by the command operatives behind maximum security correctional home Maiduguri(spying on same) for possible attack by the terrorists.”Meanwhile, the Yobe State Governor, Mai-Mala Buni, has cried for help to resettle the victims of Boko Haram crisis in the state.The governor, while paying host on Friday to the North-East Development Commission, led by its Chairman and Managing Director, Major General Paul Tarfa (retd.), and Mohammed Alkali, respectively, said, “Resettlement and reconstruction are some of the hardest fallouts of the Boko Haram crisis. They require huge resources and sustained effort to deliver.”