



ID Cabasa, veteran Nigerian record producer, says he was slapped while trying to quell a dispute between his driver and an operative of the Nigerian police.





Cabasa, whose real name is Olumide Ogunade, took to his Instagram on Tuesday to explain what transpired on Monday night while he was aboard an Uber vehicle with a friend.





He said a visibly rich man riding a Range Rover had closely overtaken his vehicle and ordered a nearby policeman to deal with his driver.





The music producer said in an attempt to broker peace with the raging car owner, the policeman instructed to slap his driver struck him to the face instead.

“A young fellow Nigerian guy driving a Range Rover sport drove rough nearly hitting the UBER I was in on my way back home with a friend. The UBER guy was so scared and was trying to talk to the Range guy,” he wrote.





“But, typical of a rich man-poor man tussle, the Range guy overtook us and asked police guys guarding a club near bay lounge to slap the driver. I came down to have a conversation with the Range guy and, in all sincerity, we were having a gentleman’s discussion.





“The police guy he spoke to earlier started pushing me and guarding me against talking to the guy. In a nutshell, the police guy slapped me. Then, people gathered, recognized me and he started begging.





“How did we come to lose our humanity for vanity? Why give a gun to a person that is emotionally unbalanced and unintelligent? I wept inside my heart because it would have been a different case of chancing if it was not me.”

Cabasa is not the only celebrity that has recounted a sour experience with operatives of the country’s police.In July, CDQ had narrated how operatives of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) threatened to shoot him and everyone in his convoy.Ikechukwu had in same month expressed outrage over the manhandling of citizens by SARS officials, only for him to become a victim of the high-handedness of the security outfit.