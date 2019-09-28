Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The operatives of Ekiti Police Command have intercepted a vehicle in Ise-Ekiti, the headquarters of Ise/Orun Local Government Areas of the state, fully loaded with bags of weeds suspected to be Indian hempThe suspects who were heavily armed were arrested by the police at about 7.45 am when the monthly sanitation programme, which normally cause restriction of human and vehicular movements, was ongoing.This development occurred barely two days after a branch of Wema Bank was robbed in the town leading to the death of a police officer, the arrest had fueled the insinuation around town that the suspects were arrested in connection with the bank robbery.Addressing newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Saturday, the police spokesman, Ekiti Command, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, said the suspects were arrested along Ise-Emure road when his men were on patrol of the area.Ikechukwu said they were arrested with dangerous weapons and with full load of substance suspected to be Indian Hemp inside a mini bus fondly called (Akoto).“I can’t confirm that four men have been arrested in connection with the Thursday’s bank robbery in Ise Ekiti. We are still investigating and trailing the perpetrators.“But I can confirm to your that our men this morning arrested four men inside a mini bus carrying full load of Indian Hemp in Ise Ekiti.“Apart from the fact they transported this dangerous weeds, they were caught with dangerous weapons which were not expected to be carried about.“They are currently being detained and investigation has begun to be able to ascertain the extent of their involvement in the illicit business, so that their syndicates can be fished out”, he said.