The Kwara State Police Command says it has arrested a man suspected to be of unsound mind for allegedly disrupting business activities at a first-generation bank on Tuesday in Ilorin.The command’s spokesman, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajayi Okasanmi, in a statement also dismissed reports that the incident was a bank robbery.Okasanmi urged members of the public to disregard the reports and go about their normal activities without fear.According to him, an alarm raised by a customer in the banking hall had forced customers outside and other bystanders to take to their heels.He said: “The Kwara State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of the unfounded news going round that armed robbers invaded a bank in Tanke area of Ilorin this morning (Tuesday).“This has brought about some level of panic and agitation by the people.“The command wishes to state that what actually transpired was that a man strayed into the said bank and started packing monies on the bank counter which eventually led to commotion in the banking hall.“Policemen came in and arrested the suspect who was promptly taken away. Preliminary investigation, however, revealed that the suspect is of unsound mind.”Okasanmi also said that calm had been restored in the area.According to him, the state Commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had ordered an aggressive patrol of banks in the city to further instil confidence in members of the public.He urged members of the public to be conscious of happenings around them and report any suspicious movement to the police.