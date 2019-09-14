



A human rights group called Social Justice League (SJL) has urged the police to treat the rape allegations against Biodun Fatoyinbo, senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), transparently.





In a statement on Friday, the group alleged that some unnamed individuals were plotting to distort justice in the case.





Busola Dakolo, a celebrity photographer, had accused Fatoyinbo of raping her when she was a teenager, an allegation the pastor denied.





The police commenced investigation into the case which has since been filed before the federal high court in Abuja.

The group, however, said it has been monitoring the case and has discovered an attempt by some persons to thwart justice.





Attah Ogah, its director, said in the statement that they found out “details of the big pastors behind the ordeal of Pastor Fatoyinbo” and “unless they desist from their egoistic ways fueled by jealousy and envy, we would soon expose them”.





“Rape allegation is a very serious matter that should not be glossed over,” the statement read.





“However, no one should be treated as if he or she is already guilty during and after investigation until a court of competent jurisdiction gives its final verdict on the matter strictly on law.”





“Pastor Fatoyinbo is not a criminal; he is a mere suspect of a very controversial allegation, which is what the Police has a responsibility to find out, instead of treating the accused as a criminal.





“We therefore strongly advise and warn that until proven otherwise, the law must fully protect both the complainant and the accused equally.”





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday