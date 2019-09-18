PHOTOS: Women protest in Rivers over hotel killings 12:18 PM Fashola MC POSCABA 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email Hundreds of women on Wednesday morning marched to the Government House in Port Harcourt, protesting the killing of young women in hotels in Rivers State. Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday Share to:
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.