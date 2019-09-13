The biggest news in the celebrity world that everyone will be reading or talking about today is that of Davido's engagement to girlfriend, Chioma.
Barely a week after meeting Chioma’s family to perform the traditional rites of making his intentions known, the singer has formally put a ring on it. The music star shared a photo of her finger with the ring via his Instagram
Trust Davido to go big with jewelry as he shared the photo of the huge diamond designed by Dorgu on Chioma’s finger, with caption: “SHE SAID YES!!!! BIG ROCK 💎 #ASSURANCE2020”.
Engraved on the ring is the word ‘assurance”, recall that in 2018, the singer released a hit single titled assurance to assure Chioma of his love for her.
The latest fiancé has also shared the photo on her Instagram page with caption, “🥺😩🥰 I love you @davidoofficial (You didn’t even let me wax yet 😭🤣)”.
Check out the video of the proposal:
One thing is for sure, year 2020 is definitely the year of Chioma and Davido or should we say the Adelekes as a few weeks ago, Davido's elder brother, Adewale proposed to his girlfriend. We can't wait to see how the Adelekes would turn up for one of their own as this dynasty is yet to witness a society wedding in recent times.
