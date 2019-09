The biggest news in the celebrity world that everyone will be reading or talking about today is that of Davido's engagement to girlfriend, Chioma.





Barely a week after meeting Chioma’s family to perform the traditional rites of making his intentions known, the singer has formally put a ring on it. The music star shared a photo of her finger with the ring via his Instagram









πŸ’Ž #ASSURANCE2020”. Trust Davido to go big with jewelry as he shared the photo of the huge diamond designed by Dorgu on Chioma’s finger, with caption: “SHE SAID YES!!!! BIG ROCK#ASSURANCE2020”.





πŸ₯ΊπŸ˜©πŸ₯° I love you @davidoofficial (You didn’t even let me wax yet 😭🀣 )”. The latest fiancΓ© has also shared the photo on her Instagram page with caption, “I love you @davidoofficial (You didn’t even let me wax yet)”.





Check out the video of the proposal:









