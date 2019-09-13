The biggest news in the celebrity world that everyone will be reading or talking about today is that of Davido's engagement to girlfriend, Chioma.





Barely a week after meeting Chioma’s family to perform the traditional rites of making his intentions known, the singer has formally put a ring on it. The music star shared a photo of her finger with the ring via his Instagram









Trust Davido to go big with jewelry as he shared the photo of the huge diamond designed by Dorgu on Chioma’s finger, with caption: “SHE SAID YES!!!! BIG ROCK 💎 #ASSURANCE2020”.





The latest fiancé has also shared the photo on her Instagram page with caption, “ 🥺😩🥰 I love you @davidoofficial (You didn’t even let me wax yet 😭🤣 )”.





Check out the video of the proposal:









