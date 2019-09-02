Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Two buses belonging to the Bus Rapid Transport scheme on Monday collided at Asolo area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.According to the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, which shared photos from the accident scene on its official Twitter handle, the collision happened around 7:45 a.m. on Monday.LASTMA revealed that the accident led to the build-up of traffic around the area. However, as of the time of tweeting, LASTMA revealed that efforts were being made to remove the vehicles from the road.There was no mention of fatalities in the accident.LASTMA tweeted, “An accident involving two high capacity buses on the BRT corridor at Asolo. Traffic building up both ways due to onlookers. Recovery already ongoing. Please be patient.”