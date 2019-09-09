



Activities have resumed at Shoprite and DStv offices at the Ikeja City Mall in Lagos, days after protesters targetted South African-owned businesses across the country over the xenophobic attacks.





Although violence was not recorded at the Shoprite outlet in Ikeja, it suspended operations around 4pm on Tuesday, five hours ahead of its normal time for closing.





However, there were cases of violence at Surulere and Ajah branches of the company.





When the mall was visited on Monday, DStv and Shoprite were open for business but MTN office was shut. The telco had shut its offices nationwide after a mob set one of its offices in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, on fire and vandalised another in Abuja.

Below are some pictures from Ikeja City Mall:

No activity at MTN office

The main pedestrian entrance to the mall locked





Doors open to Shoprite customers

Customers are back

DStv is ready for business





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday