



Below are pictures showing the moment the Nigerian Police Force gave food to the serial killer of Port Harcourt girls after they arrested him.

Few days ago, his face was unveiled after he was captured by the CCTV cameras at a hotel he was checking out of after Killing another girl.









A statement issued by the Nigerian Police Force on Twitter reads:





SERIAL KILLER NABBED BY POLICE IN RIVERS





The notorious serial killer, Gracious David West was today September 19, 2019 arrested by the @policeNG in Rivers.





The 26-year old killer from Buguma LGA of Rivers State, who is also a member of the Degbam cult group was arrested along East-West Road enroute to Uyo from Port Harcourt. He has since made useful statements to the Police.

Investigation is on with a view to ascertaining his motives and possible accomplices. The Commissioner of Police Rivers State, CP Mustapha Dandaura will be briefing the media on this significant Police breakthrough on September 20, 2019″.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday