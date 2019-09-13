



The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has sealed off the Lagos residence of Amaju Pinnick, president of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).





Officials of the commission placed the house inside Parkview estate in Ikoyi, a highbrow area of Lagos, under lock. over corruption allegations levelled against Pinnick.









Earlier on Friday, the commission sealed off the Abuja residence of Shehu Dikko, second vice-president of the NFF.





Rasheedat Okoduwa, ICPC spokesperson, said that Dikko’s residence was sealed because he and some NFF executives were under investigation.





A source revealed that some top NFF officials are currently on the run over fear of possible arrest.









The source added that the commission is investigating how the officials converted money meant for the federation to personal use.









Pinnick, Seyi Akinwunmi, first vice-president of NFF, Dikko, Mohammed Sanusi, secretary general of NFF and Yusuf Fresh, a board member are expected to appear before a federal high court in Abuja on September 26, 2019, over diversion of FIFA grant reportedly running into billions of naira.





More to follow…

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday