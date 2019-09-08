Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to vacate office over a trending video in the social media where Information and Culture Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed appealed to Nigerians over Buhari’s WAEC certificate.In the said video, the Minister stated that having left secondary school 53 years ago, Nigerians should pardon Buhari for not knowing where he kept the certificate.The video was an extract from an interview the Minister granted the Channels Television on January 22, 2015 when he was the spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC).“53 years after a fellow had left secondary school; 53 years. I think we should pardon him if he does not even know where he has kept it”, the Minister had said in the video.But at a media briefing in Abuja on Sunday, spokesman for the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said the Minister’s plea for pardon was official admission that Buhari did not possess a WAEC certificate, contrary to his claims and disposition before the law.“President Buhari should save the judiciary and the nation further troubles by immediately”, the party said, adding thatthe President should throw in the towel and vacate the presidential seat.Ologbondiyan said, “Our party mocks the Buhari Presidency for pushing out the video wherein the Minister pleaded with Nigerians to pardon President Buhari over his false WAEC certificate claims.“PDP notes the deliberate ploy of Alhaji Lai Mohammed to appeal to sentiments, seeing that Mr. President had failed to defend himself before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal”.The main opposition party berated the Presidency for believing that in pushing the video into the public space, it could influence the mind of the tribunal to bend the law after “solid evidence” had been presented before it against the President.The PDP further said that the pronouncement and appeal for pardon issued by the Minster, who is also a lawyer, was a direct guilt plea, which the party said cannot save the President from the course of justice in the pending petition.Continuing, Ologbondiyan said, “From the official pronouncement by the Minister on a national television, it is no longer in dispute before all Nigerians that President Buhari does not possess the educational certificate he claimed in the affidavit he deposed to in his presidential nomination form.“In this latest shenanigan, President Buhari and his handlers ought to have known that the law, which the judiciary is bound to uphold, is a respecter of no man.“The PDP reminds President Buhari of how his Presidency vehemently applied the law in similar circumstance to remove a head of an arm of government; a situation, which renders his plea for pardon a complete nullity before the law.“The PDP holds that if President Buhari indeed seeks for pardon from Nigerians, he should do the needful by toeing the path of honour and vacating the Presidential seat without further delay.“It is disheartening that President Buhari and his All Progressives Congress (APC) would put our nation through the troubles of legal hassles when they knew all the while that they were building something on nothing”.The party urged the judiciary to consider the evidence before it and rescue the nation by expediting its verdict to point to nothing other than the justice in the presidential election petition.