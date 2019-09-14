



The Kogi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has admonished the public to disregard the news trending online that Sen. Dino Melaye has rejected his appointment as Director General Campaign for the party’s forthcoming November Governorship Election in Kogi State.





According to a statement signed by Bode Ogunmola, Spokesman of the PDP, on Friday, he described the decline of Dino’s appointment as rumour which should be disregarded by the public.





Ogunmola noted that, Dino requested for a letter of appointment from the party and he was given with his acknowledgment





The statement further reads “He has promised to call for a meeting as soon as he is back from London.





“We therefore hope that if there was reasons for the decline he would have written back to the party.





“Since there was no official communication rejecting the appointment we urge the public and members of our party to consider the information trending that Sen. Dino Melaye has rejected his appointment as rumour and fake.”

