



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Friday raised the alarm over alleged delay by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to release the record of its judgment to enable the party and its Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to file an appeal at the Supreme Court.





It also believed that the alleged delay was a calculated attempt to frustrate its plan to appeal at the Supreme Court.





PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan made this allegation against the tribunal in a statement today.





Further, the spokesman said, “It is instructive to state that the Court of Appeal is aware that our party and candidate have mandatory 14 days to appeal to the Supreme Court, yet it is delaying in releasing a judgment that was read for nine hours and which it wants the public to believe it actually wrote.

“Our party fears that this development is lending credence to suspicion in the public space that the judgment is being tampered with and altered, in the name of correcting errors, knowing that there is no way

the verdicts can stand the scrutiny of the Supreme Court.





“We also hope there is no link between the circumstances surrounding this delay and the boasts by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, speaking for the Buhari Presidency, as well as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams

Oshiomhole, that justice will not be served to the PDP and our Presidential candidate at the Supreme Court”.





The opposition party, however, recalled that it had always alerted Nigerians of the alleged relentless efforts by the APC to manipulate processes.





The party also claimed that it had the full video and audio recording of the judgment and we would not hesitate to expose any underhand act by anybody.





PDP, therefore, demanded the immediate release of the record of judgment as delivered by the Tribunal without any form of alterations.

