



Udeh Okoye, national youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has regained freedom 24 hours after reports that he was kidnapped went viral.





He was said to have been kidnapped at gunpoint while on his farm at Ohumagu in Agbaogwugwu area of Enugu state.





But in a statement on Tuesday, Louis Amoke, spokesman to Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the state governor, said Okoye had been released.





He, however, did not say how or the time the youth leader was released.

“Abducted National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rt. Hon. Sunday Udeh-Okoye, has regained his freedom,” the statement read.





Okoye had served as the majority leader of the state house of assembly before being elected as the national youth leader of the opposition party in December 2017.





He is a former chairman of Enugu state youth coalition and former national president of south-east youth movement.





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday