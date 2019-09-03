



Some gunmen have kidnapped Udeh Okoye, national youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





He was on his farm at Ohumagu, Agbaogwugwu area of Enugu state on Monday, when he was kidnapped at gunpoint.





Ebere Amaraizu, Enugu state police spokesman, confirmed this to TheCable on Tuesday.





”The unfortunate incident happened around his farm in Ohumagu. His abductors are believed to be wearing masks. We are on their trail to get him released.”

Okoye was elected as the national youth leader of the opposition party in December 2017.





He resigned his position as a member of the Enugu state house of assembly after he was elected youth leader and moved to Abuja.





He is a former chairman of Enugu state youth coalition and former national president of south-east youth movement.

