



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of failure to take decisive steps to end “bloodletting and guarantee a stable, peaceful and secure nation.”





PDP made the remark while lamenting that Buhari had no solution to Nigeria’s insecurity challenges.





In a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Sunday, the opposition party said it was “completely inexcusable that as an individual, occupying the seat of the Commander-In-Chief, President Buhari has failed to organize his parade and articulate a decisive and operable strategy to effectively end violence in our nation.”





PDP observed that the Buhari Presidency “only stops at issuing condemnations, publishing commiserations and embarking on condolence visits with empty assurances, but takes no definite steps to address the situation and bring culprits to book.”

The party said: “At most, Presidency officials sit in the safety and comfort of Aso Rock to task state governors and traditional rulers, without concrete security measures to rout perpetrators.





“This complete failure of leadership and abdication of the statutory duties of the President indicates that the Buhari Presidency has no solutions towards ensuring the security of lives and property in our nation.





“Such failure by the Buhari Presidency is emboldening perpetuation of violent acts against defenceless citizens by insurgents, bandits, marauders, and kidnappers freely pillaging our compatriots in various parts of our country.





“Each passing day, our nation is jolted by shocking news of avoidable violence, mindless killings, preventable bloodlettings, loss of breadwinners and murder of promising citizens. Indeed, this is not the way to go.





“Our party notes as saddening that under President Buhari, who promised to lead from the front, only to withdraw to the safety of Aso Rock, Nigerians can no longer move freely around their country as insecurity pervades on all fronts.





“Instead of seeking help and yielding to competent and patriotic counsel from well-meaning Nigerians, the Buhari Presidency has remained heavy on propaganda and false performance indices.





“PDP, as a party, immensely commends the sacrifices of our gallant troops who are risking their lives in the front to secure other citizens. Nigerians indeed appreciate their sacrifices at this trying time in our national history.”





The party called on Nigerians to be more alert and prayerful, continue to be their brother’s keepers and remain steadfast in the collective quest to retrieve the stolen Presidential mandate at the court as the only option to pull our nation out of the woods in which it was plunged by the Buhari administration.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday