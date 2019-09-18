



Ayodele Fayose has told Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state to pay workers salaries since he (Fayemi) was elected to do what he (Fayose) could not do.





The former Ekiti governor said this on his Twitter handle in response to allegations levelled by Fayemi against his administration.





"I wish you well as you celebrate your one year anniversary in office hopefully with ‘visible projects’ that will speak for you tomorrow. Above all YE, I am not eligible to contest Ekiti Guber, so let’s have some peace.





"I read without surprise & as usual @kfayemi usual brandishing of figures owed Ekiti workers & retirees by my administration. Without joining issues with him,rather than public service announcement, I enjoin him to pay the workers.Moreso he was "voted" for to do what I couldn't do," Fayose tweeted.

Fayemi of Ekiti had on Tuesday, September 17, said that the workers in the state civil service were currently being owed N57billion as arrears of unpaid salaries and emoluments.





Fayemi claimed the trend was caused by irregular payments of salaries and pensions by the immediate past administration of Ayodele Fayose.





He said the arrears covered outstanding salaries, pensions, promotion arrears, leave bonuses and other emoluments from 2014 till October 2018 when he assumed office.

