



Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation has reacted to Pastor Tunde Bakare’s declaration to run for 2023 Presidency.





“Rumours abound and if the truth be told @T_Bakare would be a much better VP than @ProfOsinbajo. I may not agree with him on everything but at least he is loyal he is courageous, he is strong and he would never betray his people and faith That is more than J can say for Osubande”

Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions to the tweet of the former Aviation Minister. While some agree with him, others do not. See some of their reactions below;













Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday