



The Senate has summoned the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice over a verdict by a British Commercial Court, which on August 16 awarded judgment in the sum of $9.6bn against Nigeria over a failed contract between P&ID and the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources in 2010.





The Senate made this resolution on Tuesday at its resumption, following a motion raised by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District of Ekiti State.





Senator Bamidele directed the AGF, Petroleum resources professionals and other relevant agencies, key players and stakeholders to appear before the Upper Chamber and comprehensively brief relevant Senate committees on details of the 2010 contract.

Seconding the motion, Senator Bassey Albert of Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial, said the Senate must be briefed by the AGF on the way forward over the judgment against Nigeria.





Solomon Olamilaken of Lagos West and Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege in their separate contributions spoke in favour of the prayer inviting the AGF and other stakeholders to the chamber.

