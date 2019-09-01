her

"I know it's painful especially those of you who travel to Nigeria to celebrate me don't worry...I love you all"

However, the popular crossdresser shared a post viasaying nothing can break(him) because(he) is harder than rock.In another post, Bobrisky revealed that he lost over 19 million Naira courtesy of the Nigerian police.He also added.learnt that Police officers in various operational vehicles, stormed the venue and cordoned off the area on Sunday evening as the much talked about party was about to kick off.This development comes two days after Bobrisky dragged Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, who last week, said he is a National disgrace and will soon be dealt with by the government if caught on the street.Bobrisky who turned 28 on Saturday had planned a birthday bash at the Pearls Gardens in Lekki Phase 1 on Saturday and another slated for Paradise Boat Club, Victoria Island on Sunday.But Police Commissioner Zubairu Muazu ordered the deployment of water-tight security to ensure the party did not hold and also arrest Bobrisky, other cross dressers found.NE gathered that five alleged members of Bobrisky’s club were arrested for breach of public peace and indecency and were currently in police custody.According to the police, the government was not ready to allow continuous breach of existing laws, noting that allowing public display of actions that could corrupt young people was inimical to national consciousness.The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohammed Ali also stated that Bobrisky was engaging in acts that were offensive to the generality of the populace, adding that some of his actions violated the Criminal and other laws of the land.He warned that breach of public decency was an offence punishable under Nigeria’s law, warning that the command would not allow it’s jurisdiction to be used by anyone to propagate homosexuality.Bobrisky had earlier boasted on social media of how he had spent millions of Naira to prepare for this event.