



Sabiu Jibia, an Islamic cleric in Katsina state, has lamented atrocities committed by bandits during attacks on people of the state.





According to PRNigeria, Jibia, who is also the imam in Jibia local government, said wives and children in the state have become victims of rape perpetuated by bandits.





The cleric also lamented the desertion of villages and farmlands as well as the kidnappings in some local government areas in the state.





“We are living in tough time of fear. Cattle meant for farming activities are rustled, wives and daughters are being raped in the presence of their husbands and fathers, while other victims are taken captive by armed hoodlums in the communities in Jibia, Tsayau, Zandam and Malamawa respectively,” he said in his sermon.

“People are scared to carry out their farming and business activities as their lives are in danger due to the continued banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling. Our women and daughters are raped and held captive by gangsters. Where are our traditional and political leaders?”





Jibia accused the government of not taking needed action, saying the people of the state are ready to engage their children in the protection of their lives and properties.





He called on the government to ensure that its duty to protect life and property is well enforced.





“It is surprising that our leaders are not taking rapid actions on these killings and kidnapping. If the government is willing, we are ready to give our children for training and recruitment as security forces so that they can protect their families and country at large,” he said.





“Close allies of our leaders are charged with the responsibility of telling them the truth about the happenings in this country. If they are telling them all is well, they are lying. We are calling on our leaders to provide security to our lives and property as it is their fundamental responsibility.”





