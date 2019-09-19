Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday presided over the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.The vice president, by the provisions of Nigeria’s Constitution, is the chairman of NEC.This meeting is the second since the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet for the second term.The NEC meeting, held monthly, deliberates on the coordination of the economic planning efforts and economic programmes of the various levels of government.The council comprises the 36 state governors, the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, minister of finance, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and other government officials and agencies whose duties hinge on the economy.