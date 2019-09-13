Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is currently on his way to Zimbabwe for the funeral of former President Robert Mugabe.In a statement issued on Friday, the media team of the vice-president said senior government officials accompanied Nigeria’s number two citizen, who would represent President Muhammadu Buhari at the event scheduled for Saturday.Nigeria’s vice-president will be joining other African leaders and heads of state expected at the occasion scheduled for the country’s National Stadium in Harare.President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya are among the heads of state expected to attend the programme.Mugabe, who was Zimbabwean prime minister and later president for 37 years altogether, up until 2017, died last week at the age of 95 in a Singaporean hospital.Osinbajo is expected back in Nigeria later on Saturday.